April 27, 2017 10:07 PM

Letter: Resolve school attorney conflict of interest

Beaufort County Board of Education members are right to question the school district attorney’s allegiance.

It is my understanding that our school board has one employee, the superintendent. That being said, school district attorney Drew Davis works for, reports to, and was recommended for the job by Superintendent Jeff Moss.

In my opinion, Davis cannot fairly represent both parties. Since the board is the higher authority, if full-time legal representation is required, that representation should serve the board. If the superintendent requires periodic separate representation, the board can authorize funding for that purpose.

Alan Smith

Hilton Head Island

