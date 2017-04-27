Letters to the Editor

April 27, 2017 10:06 PM

Letter: Liberals hypocrites on sexual harassment

Bill O’Reilly lost his job over allegations of sexual harassment. Given today’s standards, I think Bill is guilty of sexual harassment over the past 30 years. Just as 90 percent of men have likely sexually harassed women over the past 30 years, given today’s standards.

But here is the hypocrisy I see in many liberals. Given the actual sexual harassment actions known to have occurred by Presidents Bill Clinton and John F. Kennedy, why aren’t you liberals demanding we tear down their statues and foundations?

I can only surmise one answer: Because you are hypocrites.

Wes Breinich

Hilton Head Island

