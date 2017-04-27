Letter: Move air station to SRS

People in Beaufort seem to believe the economic impact of the Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort is the only hope of financial survival, and the ridiculous nuisance of noise at the base is something we must try to live with.
This is the mindset in all communities with large military installations. Augusta is a prime example. Charleston was, but when the Navy shipyard closed, Charleston took off.
Maybe living at the federal trough too long creates noisy illusions.
Beaufort is too beautiful to be hindered by this. The base should be moved to 35,000 acres at the Savannah River Site.
Jet Beckum
Beaufort
