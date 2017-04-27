Letters to the Editor

April 27, 2017 9:34 PM

Letter: Trump Tower security no bargain

A recent letter had a glaring miscalculation.

It said 7 1/2 years of Obama family vacation and golf travel cost $100 million. The error is the last sentence, “Looks like Barron and Melania Trump’s security is a bargain.”

On the contrary, The Week Magazine of April 28 declares security at Trump Tower is $300,000 per day, or $25 million so far this year. That’s a rate of roughly $100 million per year. So it would cost 7.5 times $100 million, or $750 million, for the Melania and Barron “bargain.”

Furthermore, the taxpayers should not foot that bill. She can live in the White House for free but not New York City.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump goes to Mar-a-Lago often. How much has that cost so far? He’s outpacing President Barack Obama’s eight years of golf, about which Trump complained bitterly.

Michael Garvey

Hilton Head Island

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

JoAnne Orischak speaks out on stepping down from school board policy committee

JoAnne Orischak speaks out on stepping down from school board policy committee 0:47

JoAnne Orischak speaks out on stepping down from school board policy committee
What are this Blue Angel's favorite maneuvers? 0:51

What are this Blue Angel's favorite maneuvers?
Archaeologists search for a 16th-century French shipwreck 0:46

Archaeologists search for a 16th-century French shipwreck

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos