Letter: Trump Tower security no bargain

A recent letter had a glaring miscalculation.
It said 7 1/2 years of Obama family vacation and golf travel cost $100 million. The error is the last sentence, “Looks like Barron and Melania Trump’s security is a bargain.”
On the contrary, The Week Magazine of April 28 declares security at Trump Tower is $300,000 per day, or $25 million so far this year. That’s a rate of roughly $100 million per year. So it would cost 7.5 times $100 million, or $750 million, for the Melania and Barron “bargain.”
Furthermore, the taxpayers should not foot that bill. She can live in the White House for free but not New York City.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump goes to Mar-a-Lago often. How much has that cost so far? He’s outpacing President Barack Obama’s eight years of golf, about which Trump complained bitterly.
Michael Garvey
Hilton Head Island
Comments