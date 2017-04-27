Letter: F-35 great, but cost a concern

In Wednesday’s Beaufort Gazette, state Rep. Shannon Erickson rightfully praises the coming of the U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lighting II fighter aircraft at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort.
The F-35B is an amazing aircraft, capable of taking off and landing vertically, a prized capability to over-the-beach Marines needing timely and effective close air support.
That said, Erickson fails to note that the F-35 costs in excess of $400 million each. Money well spent? Of course, such is the price of freedom, but the very costliness of this unique aircraft suggests that it might be flown only sparingly in battle for fear of losing even one of them.
As I said, the F-35 is quite an aircraft, the best that our high technology has to offer. But is it so expensive that it’s very cost might preclude it from being employed for its intended purpose? I think so.
Roger Elmore
Beaufort
