Letter: Venue Committee on the right track

The Town of Hilton Head Island Venue Committee was right to ask its consultant to restudy the location of the facilities, including a new, larger performance venue that is needed for Hilton Head’s growing entertainment, arts, cultural and historical activities.
The suggestion to locate a 1,500-seat performance center out near Interstate-95 would do absolutely nothing for the town or its existing performing arts organizations, residents, visitors, or businesses. The benefits would accrue to the island only if the activities are held on the island, or if necessary, just over the bridge.
The notion the Venue Committee “had made up its mind before it ever got started” is far from the truth. This committee has been cautioned to, and has operated with a very open mind as it considered the space needs of the current organizations and the strain they are putting on our local churches.
I have considerable experience with the arts on Hilton Head, having served on the boards of the Self Family Arts Center, the Art League, the orchestra, and Community Vision of Hilton Head. I can assure you that even a good consultant like Webb Management needs more than a few weeks and 150 interviews to really understand what will be best for Hilton Head.
I urge everyone, particularly this newspaper, to let the Venue Committee and its consultant finish their work and then comment. Rest assured, what comes out of this study will be a compromise, will completely satisfy no one, but will benefit everyone.
Walter J. Graver
Hilton Head Island
