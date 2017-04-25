Letter: Hilton Head not listening

Seriously?
It appears that Hilton Head Island Mayor David Bennett and certain members of the Town Council continue to drink the Kool-Aid. They hired Webb Management, a respected expert in venue studies at $40,000-plus and have now disregarded its recommendations to build an arts venue off island. How arrogant of them.
Plus, they plan to spend more money for Webb to help communication between the Town Council and the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, the Mitchelville Project and the Coastal Discovery Museum. Apparently, these groups cannot figure out how to work together unless we, the taxpayers, pay a facilitator to guide them.
Obviously, the Town Council has no qualms spending taxpayer dollars until they get the result they want.
More pressing problems of affordable housing, traffic congestion, cost overruns due to Hurricane Matthew, businesses closing, beach renourishment, shortage of work force, and native islander concerns are clearly taking a back seat.
But again, members of the Council and Venue Committee think they know better than the experts on this issue of building a 1,500-seat theater on the island to the tune of millions of dollars. The powers that be are listening to special-interest groups — and certainly not the citizens of Hilton Head. It is unfathomable and unconscionable.
Stop the nonsense, and start governing responsibly.
Art Cornell
Hilton Head Island
