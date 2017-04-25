Letter: Hilton Head deserves better

I would like to congratulate The Island Packet and Steve Baer for their recent perspectives on some decisions by the leadership of Hilton Head Island that seem not to be in the interest of, or compatible with, the expressed desires of its citizens.
For example:
▪ Locating the hospitality educational building in a very dense traffic area rather than on the campus of the local fledgling college.
▪ Most recently, and despite the overwhelming rejection by the voters, the continued interest in creating the financial albatross of a greatly expanded cultural arts center while the current center loses money on causes totally unrelated to its size.
Why is this happening? Some have said it is boomerang politics. Others quote the centuries-old proverb: “If you can’t explain it — it is always the money.”
One thing is clear: we need completely new leadership as soon as politically possible. Critical needs such as a police force that is under manned and disgracefully underpaid, and road conditions that are approaching Third World status, are ignored.
The citizens of Hilton Head deserve better.
James Cerilli
Hilton Head Island
