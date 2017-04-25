Letter: Travel costs were $100 million

In a recent letter, the correspondent wondered how much taxpayers spent on the Obamas’ personal family travel, vacations, the president’s golf weekends, Sasha’s and Malia’s trips and Michelle’s various worldwide trips with concomitant so-called “official business” activities.
The answer is provided by Judicial Watch, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that has researched the subject using official federal records.
Not counting campaign travel (which should be covered by the Democratic National Committee) for his campaigns and Hillary Clinton’s and other Democratic candidates’ campaigns, the answer is $100 million in taxpayer funds over 7-1/2 years.
Looks like Barron and Melania Trump’s security costs are a bargain.
Sue Brooks
Hilton Head Island
