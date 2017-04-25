Thank you: Wells Fargo

Memory Matters wishes to thank Wells Fargo Bank and Chip Simons, Wells Fargo Market President, and Memory Matters Board Member. The Wells Fargo Bank’s Community Giving Grant provided us funding to offer scholarships for needy participants to enable them to attend. Our two day programs; Compass and Connections, include highly interactive activities in mental and physical stimulation through music, drama, art, yoga, exercise and mind-stimulating games. A Wells Fargo group of 9 Team Members arrived at Memory Matters on February 9th to share a lovely day engaging with our participants. Hats off to the Wells Fargo’s Team Member Volunteering Program. Their Team Members displayed an exemplary culture of care and compassion.
Jan Smith, Development Director
Hilton Head Island
