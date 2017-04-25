Thank you: Bargain Box

As Chair of the Board of The Foundation for Educational Excellence, I would like to again thank The Bargain Box of Hilton Head for the generous grant the Foundation was recently awarded. The grant funds received from The Bargain Box will be used to support the Fall 2017 cycle of Innovative Teacher Grants. The generosity of The Bargain Box will directly support the students and teachers of the Beaufort County public schools.
The Foundation of Educational Excellence was begun in 2007 to support the mission and goals of the public school in Beaufort County. Our mission is supported by the funding Innovative Teacher Grants that support student achievement through innovative instructional practices. These Innovative Teacher Grants are funded by private donations and grants, such as the one from The Bargain Box of Hilton Head, as well as by the Foundation’s annual fundraising event, Jewels and Jeans, held each year on the first Saturday of March at the Country Club of Hilton Head. Since beginning the Innovative Teacher Grants program in 2009, the Foundation has awarded over $132,000 in Innovative Grants, offering over 42,000 student learning opportunities.
Again, we thank The Bargain Box of Hilton Head for its recent grant, supporting the ongoing work of The Foundation for Educational Excellence.
Jackie Rosswurm, Phd, Chair
Foundation for Educational Excellence
Hilton Head Island
