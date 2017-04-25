Thank you: Foundation for Educational Excellence

I would like to sincerely thank everyone who made this year’s Jewels and Jeans for the Foundation for Educational Excellence such a huge success.
Because of our generous sponsors and donors, our volunteers and board members, and all of those who attended, the Foundation was once again able to net over $30,000 from the event.
These monies will allow the Foundation to continue providing grants to exceptional teachers and schools in Beaufort County for innovative projects not fully funded through traditional channels. Students and teachers throughout the district will benefit from the Foundation’s grant programs, directly supported by this year’s event.
The Foundation is honored to help support these amazing educators and students through a wide range of grants including - Performing Arts grants, Innovative Teacher and School Resource grants, Student Enrichment grants, and our $1,000 “Above and Beyond” grant to each year’s District Teacher. Since 2009, more than $145,000 in grants has been awarded to Beaufort County teachers and schools by the Foundation.
A special thank you to our 2017 Peggy May Inspiration Award honorees - the Esquivel family… to our Live Auction donors – Janice Gray, Forsythe Jewelers, Orchid Paulmeier, the Sanibel condominium owners, and Hudson’s…and to Sodexo, the Sea Grass Grille, the Country Club of Hilton Head, Auctioneer Sonny Huntley, and Deas Guys. Your kindness and generosity are so appreciated and will greatly impact the learning of thousands of Beaufort County students.
Jackie Rosswurm, PhD, Chair
Foundation for Education Excellence
