Thank you: Lowcountry Ministries Fund

A special thank you is extended to The Lowcountry Ministries Fund, created by Palmetto Project, a statewide 501 C3 organization in response to the senseless attack on the Bible study class at Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church on June 17, 2015.
A special grant has been awarded to Second Helpings, a Hilton Head nonprofit agency servicing Beaufort, Hampton and Jasper counties. This grant will fund a Healthy Food Initiative for the next 12 months. The importance of a nutritional diet is paramount in ensuring a healthy and productive population in the low country. This grant will target Jasper and Hampton counties.
Since 1992, Second Helpings has been the first step and the only local agency to obtain fresh food from local food donors and distribute the food to over 60 agencies.
Lili Coleman, Executive Director
Second Helpings
