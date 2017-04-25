Thank you: Dr. Boatright

For many years I searched for medical help from chronic back pain. Doctor K Craig Boatright MD, Spine Specialist, was a miracle that happened to me. He tried everything to find a solution to correct my back problems. Surgery became the last option. Dr. Boatright was very professional, caring and concerned about my pain. Sitting in the waiting room always gave me extra comfort. The other patients would speak so very highly of him. From the very first time I met Dr. Boatright, I knew that I was in good hands. My hospital stay in Hilton Head Hospital, under his care was incredible. Dr. Boatright demonstrated the best bedside manner. He was very attentive and made me feel as if I was his only patient. And I know he has many that feel the same way. Many thanks to him making my surgery and hospital stay comfortable. He deserves praise. Dr. Boatright lets you know the risk of surgery, however he assures you that he will do his best to make you whole again. Thank God for him and his awesome staff. Nurses, Jill and Hailey. Nursing assistance, Emily and Blanca. Physical Therapist, Suzanne, Occupational therapist, Nadine, Operating Nurse, Pia. Also Rev Morrison for your prayers. All from Hilton Head. Nurse Brandy at Low country medical and Nurse Shavia who came to my home to help me along with my healing. I will eternally be grateful to all of you.
Marva D. Speaks
Beaufort
Comments