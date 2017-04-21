Letter: An alarming school board comparison

I read the article about the nice woman who admonished the school board during one of its meetings. At one point she had some positive comments regarding the Chatham County, Ga., school board as they relate to the Beaufort County board’s performance.
I have commuted to Savannah on a daily basis since 1998 and have heard the horror stories about its school systems. If Beaufort County’s school board is in any way inferior to that of the school board of Chatham County, we have very serious deficiencies that need to be dealt with in a decisive way.
Since the wound that is Superintendent Jeff Moss is still festering, it is absolutely clear that he must go away and so should the board members who have resisted removing him from office.
Michel Whitaker
Cat Island
