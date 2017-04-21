Letter: Trump a concern around the globe

To begin with, one thing is perfectly clear: Donald Trump was not elected president by the American people, but by an antiquated electoral system that robs our citizens of their vote.
So what was the result of this person’s “appointment”? A “president” who simply does not have the ability to reason or to think for himself. It’s highly questionable whether we have a leader who has the ability to think at all.
Simply spouting (tweeting) out whatever comes into his mind in any given split second is not reasonable thinking. Reacting to what you hear some bigoted broadcaster say without logical research lacks reason.
The United States of America has, for many years, been the flagship of the free world, as well as many nations not normally included in that classification. Now, the rest of the world doesn’t know what to make of us. They are very, very fearful of what this person will do next.
A president, the majority of whose advisers have no experience or understanding of the positions that they hold, is discomforting to our allies. With an approval rating in the 30s in less than his first 100 days, it’s obvious.
The congressional powers, including our Republican representatives, must take action before we find ourselves in a corner that we cannot get out of. Put the man where he belongs, in a padded room.
Len Cyrlin
Bluffton
Comments