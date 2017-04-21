Letter: Trump security expenses no problem

There is an article floating around on the internet and probably in some newspapers concerning the cost to taxpayers for security for Melania and Barron Trump.
Also, there was mention of the cost of $100,000 for Eric Trump to take a trip to Uruguay.
First of all, in my opinion, the trip to Uruguay was important for the United States of America.
Second, the cost of security and Secret Service protection for Melanie and Barron Trump likely does not compare to what Michelle Obama and her kids spent on trips all over the world at taxpayer expense.
Maybe some of you high rollers would like to pay some of the money back to the ones who don’t have big bucks so they can survive. I only wish that I had the breakdown of what the Obamas cost the taxpayers. It might help some realize what has caused our country to be where it is.
We are in trouble and need to support our president and our military.
Robert E. Williams
Beaufort
