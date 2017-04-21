Letter: Local idea for Earth Day

Observance of Earth Day reminds me of the ways we humans are impacting out environment here in Beaufort.
We are constantly admonished about global warming or climate change by the news media, and how fossil fuels are contributing to the demise of our planet, but we hear very little about the dying of Earth’s fresh- and saltwaters, which comprise so much of Earth’s surface.
There are huge areas in our oceans that are void of oxygen and thus any living organisms. They are dead zones.
Beaufort County’s estuaries are the “nurseries” of the beginning of many forms of marine life and these estuaries are an important part of the “food chain” for humans as well. Protection of our surrounding waters is equally important to maintaining purity of the air that we breathe.
Therefore, we cannot continue to dump everything imaginable into our waterways.
Because of this, we must do a better job of keeping our storm drains clear. The storm drain openings along the Parris Island Gateway are always stuffed with debris. It will eventually wind up in Battery Creek, along with foliage, plastics, old shoes, car parts, etc.
Storm drains were installed and paid for by our tax dollars and serve to prevent flooding during extreme rainfall. They were not put there to collect trash.
Unless Port Royal does a better job of maintaining these drains, they will be of no use during our next flooding and will continue to be just pollution portals to our creeks and rivers.
Patricia Youmans
Beaufort
