Letter: Where to look for the tax returns

There’s good news and bad news for all of you out there clamoring for President Donald Trump’s tax returns.
First, the good news. The tax returns have been found.
The bad news is they will probably never be seen by the American public. Seems they are filed away under copies of Obama’s college transcripts, his passport application, immigration status forms as a student, Selective Service registration and a list of funding sources that paid for his college education. Go figure.
Ray Renneberg
Bluffton
