April 20, 2017 1:05 PM

Letter: Crosswalks present a danger

Last year, I attended the Hilton Head Island Town Council Public Safety Committee and implored them to immediately remove the pedestrian crosswalks along William Hilton Parkway and Palmetto Bay Road.

I explained that there are too many walkers and bikers who believe these paths provide carte blanche to cross two lanes of speeding drivers whom they expect to stop on a dime for them. I urged the members of the committee to immediately take down the bright yellow signs and paint the white lines black to match the highway asphalt.

I further detailed that bikers and walkers should be instructed to use the tunnel or lighted intersections only.

Strict enforcement of our 45 mph speed limit was also encouraged.

I wasn’t a whiner, but someone who saw a serious danger and alerted our authorities to it. The council’s failure to act on this simple solution is disappointing to say the least. How many more fatalities will be necessary to end the crosswalk death traps?

Mary Lou Bolger

Hilton Head Island

