Letter: Trump’s victory not a mandate

While it is true that Donald Trump won the election, it is not true that the nation has turned its back on either Barack Obama’s legacy or that the electorate rejected Hillary Clinton.
It is generally accepted that when more people vote for one candidate than the other, the one who garnered the most votes won the election. That was Clinton.
Our electoral system provides for inflating the “electoral value” of votes in under-populated states, which from time to time results in winners being losers and losers winning.
I am neither arguing about the wisdom or fairness of this arrangement. Nor am I disputing the outcome of the results of the election, which elevated someone temperamentally unfit and totally unqualified to the highest office in our land, and who has embarked upon establishing one of the most corrupt administrations in our history.
I am merely stating that the election of Trump does not signify what his supporters would like us to believe.
Trump’s presidency is not a mandate. It is an embarrassment.
Harley G. Lofton
Bluffton
