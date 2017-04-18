Letters to the Editor

April 18, 2017 11:46 AM

Letter: Cartoons no place for politics

A recent cartoon strip (Gil Thorp) has a character calling statements of “fake news” reporting “the new last refuge of a scoundrel.”

Since children are often the readers of cartoons, I’m sure the liberal-leaning population is delighted to see this obvious political opinion instilled upon our youth.

Cartoons should stick to being entertaining and non-political. There certainly is such a thing as “fake news,” just as there is such a thing as “biased news,” and both are far too prevalent in today’s reporting.

Donald Fredericks

Bluffton

