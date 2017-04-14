Letter: Where do we draw the line?

Where do you draw the line between appropriate opposition and insurrection?
Where do you draw the line between integrity/honor/love of country and ideology?
Where do you draw the line between the will and needs of the people and the lifelong perks bestowed on our elected representatives?
When do we stop the ideological bickering and save this nation from a gridlock that nears a generational expanse?
Doing nothing in our current world means moving backward.
I understand the twisted knickers created by a majority decision to not hold a hearing for Obama nominee Merrick Garland, but the question that remained, sans ideology, was whether Neil Gorsuch was qualified to be on the Supreme Court.
Trump wants to follow the law regarding immigrants. It is not a ban, it is a legal moratorium known as the McCarran-Walter Act, imposed to protect us. It has been blown out of proportion by progressives and the liberal press.
Our elected officials fail to recognize that they were chosen as representatives, not as leaders. They were not chosen because they are smarter than those who elected them. They were elected, trusting that they would “represent” the will of the people, not their self-serving pursuit of lifetime rewards.
Having said that, they are probably smarter than the electorate, since they somehow managed to put into place an irreversible system of rewards culminating in a set of perks that makes everyone of them millionaires over the long term. Ronald Reagan was on target comparing politics to the oldest profession.
Bill Kuttruff
Hilton Head Island
