Letter: Where to start on climate change

There are misconceptions about climate change impeding worthwhile discussions.
First, it’s OK that the term “global warming” was changed to “climate change.” In fact, “global warming” is technically correct, but it doesn’t mean warmer, everywhere all-the-time. So, cold winter days still exist. However, “climate change” indicates the wide range of problems (stronger storms, rising sea levels, ocean acidification, etc.) our planet is facing.
Also, in fact, the globe is warming. Nearly all the top 16 hottest years occurred since 2000. Sea levels are measurably rising, which indicates oceans are warming and, therefore, expanding. Also, Arctic Sea ice is melting at unprecedented rates.
Even though the Earth has warmed and cooled in the past, past fluctuations are typically due to changes in tilt, precession of tilt, and orbit of the Earth — the Milankovitch cycles, which occur over tens of thousands of years. The huge problem now is the rate of change: tens of years. It’s so bad that we could be causing a sixth mass extinction.
It’s true that man-made carbon dioxide has been proven to be the problem.
Climate change is a scientific theory: Unlike the colloquial use of the word “theory” (which is rooted in guessing and implies doubt), a scientific theory is a well substantiated explanation acquired through the scientific method and repeatedly tested and confirmed through observation and validated predictions.
Let’s move away from catchy headlines and false equivalency and toward the reality of man-made climate change. And that’s just the start of the conversation.
Keith Kazenski
Bluffton
