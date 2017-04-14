Letters to the Editor

April 14, 2017 11:37 AM

Letter: War was to preserve union

It was either the fifth grade or the sixth grade that I was taught that the Civil War was fought not to free the slaves as most of us had presumed but to preserve the union. Unfortunately, many have forgotten that lesson.

Consequently, we remained the United States of America.

Let us reaffirm that this was a noble cause to preserve this country. Let us not denigrate that war to some other spurious purpose. Abraham Lincoln overturned the secession of the South and we remained one nation.

Bedros Markarian

Hilton Head Island

