Letters to the Editor

April 14, 2017 12:16 AM

Letter: Don’t allow table-saving

At the recent Wing Fest at Shelter Cove on Hilton Head Island, I saw many people saving seats at the tables provided. Unless a person brings his or her own table and chairs, “saving” tables should not be allowed.

Everyone paid to attend the event. After using a table to consume your meal, it should be available for use by someone else once you get up. Leaning a chair toward the table to save the spot should not be allowed and there should be a sign on the tables indicating such.

Ruth Neely

Okatie

