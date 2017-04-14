Letter: Gorsuch has right answers

Newly appointed and confirmed Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch handled his screening like a true professional. Even when Democrats were openly trying to bait him into bringing his “political” views into his decision-making process, he corrected them time and time again, stating he would judge by law not by opinion. Not an answer most liberals want to hear.
Now we will hopefully have at least one judge who interprets law according to law, not according to his or her personal whims or a political party’s agenda at the moment.
Steve Dickler
Hilton Head Island
