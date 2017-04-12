Letter: It’s all about their wallets

I have read with interest the bleeding-heart letters you publish supporting illegal immigrants. We must accept them and clutch them to our bosoms as poor huddled masses that are only seeking a better life among us.
I have discovered a common thread through all the letters. It is referred to time and time again, so watch for it. Every letter makes reference to the need to have illegal immigrants to serve the letter writer. If we ban people who entered the country illegally, they say, my lawn service bill will increase or my maid service cost will skyrocket or the prices at my favorite restaurant or resort or food store will increase.
Isn’t this modern-day slavery? Wash your mouth out! It is not illegal immigration these bleeding hearts are concerned with. No, it is about their own wallets. See how progressive, how truly caring, how enlightened, how compassionate, how protective of those less fortunate than themselves, how truly liberal they are?
Breaking the law is illegal. If you or I broke a law we would have to face a penalty for it. Why then do we allow illegal immigrants to break our laws and not face a penalty? Reopen Ellis Island and let’s find out who these people are, if they carry disease, if they will salute our flag and not harm us. I will be stoned by liberals, but I am just asking.
Rick Sweet
Bluffton
