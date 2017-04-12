Letter: GOP record not so good

In response to a recent letter, let’s look at the Republican administrations since World War II.
Eisenhower: McCarthyism that persecuted anyone he chose and Ike did nothing until he was challenged for it.
Nixon: Watergate, the break-in, the lies, cabinet members went to prison and he had to resign his presidency.
Saint Reagan: Raised taxes 11 times, the Iran-Contra affair where they traded drugs for weapons, plus his trading for hostages and the conviction of more than a dozen Republicans in his administration. Not to mention the economic downfall of the late 1980s due to trickle-down economics and the largest deficit up to that time.
George Bush #1: “Read my lips. I won’t raise taxes.” He did because of the huge deficit left to him by Uncle Ronny.
George Bush #2: Terrorists attack on 9/11 because he refused to listen to President Clinton about Osama bin Laden. Started the Iraq war based on lies. The economic disaster of 2008 because his administration passed the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act.
The Donald: The job of tending to our tax dollars was given to the same cronies who caused the 2008 economic disaster. Appoints a senior adviser whose ideals are contrary to our Constitution. He believes the three branches of government would work better combined into one, like a dictatorship.
Observation: Democrats are not all far-left. We just care for our fellow man and those who can’t care for themselves. Obamacare does that. Republicans care about money. That’s all.
Lucien Piccioli
Bluffton
Comments