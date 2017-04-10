Letter: Where are our local priorities?

Let me get this straight: Per the Packet front page, the Town of Hilton Haed Island has no money to rebuild the sand dunes along our beaches that were destroyed by Hurricane Matthew.
Where are the priorities of town and county “leaders” and “managers”?
Beaufort County is paying spending money to extend the runway of the Hilton Head Island Airport, which will do absolutely nothing to revive the continually declining number of commercial passenger arrivals/departures.
The town is paying tens of thousands of our taxpayer dollars to have consultants examine whether/where an arts venue could/should be built on Hilton Head.
Hundreds of island residents continue to live in areas without paved roads or sewer system connectivity.
And the town is now in search of “volunteers” to rebuild the sand dunes for the beaches that are the No. 1 reason tourists come to, and stay on, Hilton Head.
What is wrong with that picture … and those priorities?
Ron Smetek
Hilton Head Island
Comments