Letter: North wanted South’s money

David Lauderdale’s column in the local section of the April 6 edition is breathtaking in its ignorance and naivety. His opening line was: “Here come the yahoos again.” He continues to denigrate members of this community who do not share his views on the southern confederacy.
He shows an astounding lack of knowledge of the history of the War Between the States. Northern elite propaganda has always purported that the war was fought to free the slaves ... nothing could be further from the truth.
Memo to Lauderdale: it was about money.
Abraham Lincoln needed Southern money to build Northern infrastructure. That’s why he was elected. Consequently, he needed slavery. In his first inaugural address he explicitly states he had “no objection” to a constitutional amendment formally protecting slavery in those states in which it already existed.
When that did not work he sent his racist marauder (Sherman) to invade the South to kill, rape and pillage, black and white, to force the South into submission.
The reason he eventually abolished slavery was an expediency to prevent Britain from recognizing the Confederacy … entirely monetarist, not humanitarian.
Lauderdale’s ancestors were fighting to protect women and children; for him to disparage his ancestors is about as miserable as it gets.
To present this as local news is discreditable. It is his distorted opinion that “it’s time for the Confederate flag to go away.” I would argue it’s time for this newspaper to go away.
Christopher D. Clayton
Hilton Head Island
