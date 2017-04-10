Letter: Writer wrong about conservatives

I am responding to the letter that asked what has happened to America while musing how sad it is to be a conservative.
I am perplexed because I live in a wonderful community, which by the most recent polling data, is about 75 percent conservative-leaning. My confusion comes from the fact that I have never witnessed all the hate that the writer ascribed to conservatives. In fact, I have observed just the opposite.
The people in my community are some of the most generous, caring, selfless, and kind folks you would ever meet. They support virtually every charity in the Lowcountry with their time as well as their money. When someone needs a helping hand, the response is always overwhelming, and quite often done in an anonymous fashion.
When Hurricane Matthew destroyed homes and property in the neighborhood, people came out with chainsaws to help others remove trees and limbs from the property. The community came together in a most selfless manner to help each other out.
I am disappointed that liberals have such little regard for people they don’t even know. They talk about liberals being inclusive, and I guess that only applies if you agree with their ideology. If the writer truly wants to see hate, check out the diatribe from the Hollywood celebrities post-election.
I would suggest that the author leave his safe zone occasionally and resist painting everyone with the same brush.
Kevin Baruth
Bluffton
