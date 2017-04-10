Letter: Writer wrong about conservatives

0:17 The 2017 RBC Heritage is officially under way! Pause

1:04 Only thing missing …a full-size tennis court

0:21 Leaders of the RBC Heritage parade

1:03 5 times natural disasters changed sports' history

0:24 Boeing 787 Dreamliner flies over 18th hole during 2016 Heritage

2:21 Fire official rescues pair in Burton Creek: 'It got a little deeper and I swam a little bit.'

1:57 This April see Jupiter all night long and the Lyrids meteor shower peak

1:31 Divers retrieve body from Burton pond

0:52 Gamecock Flag on top of the South Carolina State House again.