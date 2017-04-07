Letter: The special welcome ‘home’ for WWII aviator after 70 years

On March 27, the remains of my uncle Capt. Albert Schlegel arrived at the airport. On March 29, a memorial was held at the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force. On March 30, he was buried with full military honors. Many helped bring my uncle’s remains “home.”
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency recovered and identified his remains. Jim Bell, Fort Knox, Ky., notified us. Ft. Stewart provided Capt. Jake Lague, our casualty assistance officer; Maj. Tracy Kerr, chaplain; and the Honor Guard.
The museum staff — and especially Henry Skipper, Holly Kirkpatrick, Pearl Fyderek and Vivian Price-Rogers — organized the memorial.
The Beaufort National Cemetery and the Anderson Funeral Home arranged the burial. Carla Anderson Smith, funeral director, kept everybody on schedule.
The veterans from South Carolina and Georgia on motorcycles; the Jr. ROTC and Civil Air Patrol Color Guards; the Department of Veterans Affairs; the media; the wonderful children and adults who lined the streets; the firefighters, especially those who raised the huge flag over S.C. 170; and the police escorts from Georgia and South Carolina, were essential.
Lastly, Robert Dickson Jr.’s P-51 Mustang and my uncle’s WWII unit, still active, the 335 Fighter Squadron, F-15 Strike Eagles, wowed the crowd.
My wife, Ritamarie, and I really appreciate all who came. It seemed as if the entire Lowcountry came out waving flags. It was quite a week, and our sincere thanks go to everyone who played a part in making my uncle’s homecoming the special event it was.
Perry R. Nuhn
Callawassie Island
Comments