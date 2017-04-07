Letter: Liberals trying to sabotage Trump administration

My wife keeps asking if the liberals and CNN will ever give up the ship and recognize that Donald Trump is now the recognized president of the United States of America. My answer is a simple: they will not.
Let me tell you why. They see themselves as so much smarter than the dumb millions who voted for Trump. Only cheating could have put this idiot in the White House. They will show us the correctness of their cause by trying to sabotage this administration at any chance, even if it is really bad for the country.
As far as CNN is concerned, it apparently does not care to be recognized as a legitimate news station and continues to try to trip up Trump at-will. Shameful how a rather good news station can become so bad.
One last thought. If we have a problem with Russia, blame it on President Barack Obama. It happened on his watch.
Fernand LaBranche
Bluffton
