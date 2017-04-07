Letter: We need answers from the school board

By attending school board meetings one should be able to ask questions and get answers about the schools. Well, not in Beaufort County.
Why does asking questions and expecting answers from the board and superintendent create such a controversial, stifling and hostile environment?
Why is the public not permitted to ask questions of the superintendent through the board at public meetings?
Why is the superintendent permitted to respond to opinions and statements, although no question has been posed?
Why aren’t all members of the board required to follow the same “guidelines and rules” during discussions?
Why are some members reprimanded and stifled while asking probing and challenging questions about a proposal or a recommendation?
Why are time limits placed only on certain members, while other members are permitted to speak ad nauseam, often pontificating off topic?
Why aren’t architectural renderings and prototypes of projects — detailing capacity, amenities, etc. — shown before estimates are discussed and expenditures of millions of taxpayers’ dollars are approved?
These questions clearly demonstrate that the majority of this board continually fails to: follow the basic standards of democratic governance; mandate accountable and responsible leadership; and demonstrate any regard for fiscal responsibility and little, if any, respect for the taxpaying residents of this county.
Enough with the questions. The time is now for some mandated answers, full of motivated and intended truths from both the majority of this board and the superintendent.
Anthony Cambria
Hilton Head Island
