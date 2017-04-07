Letter: Story distorts the true America

The New York Times piece, “Immigrants revive Statue of Liberty’s symbolic power” was a despicable, backhanded slap at our president, complete with the retelling of Donald Trump on a foreign magazine cover holding a bloodied, severed head of the statue.
Did Lady Liberty lose her power somewhere along the way? One woman wept in the gift shop over “freedom and liberty and all these things we don’t actually have here.” Right. That’s why they still come from all over the world to the repressive United States.
The piece reinforces the narrative of a “divisive, polarizing national debate on immigration.” Driven by a national media sympathetic to liberal ideals of globalization, the narrative constantly misses the mark: Illegal immigration is the debate point.
Perhaps your newspaper can find an article that celebrates, rather than distorts, the truth that our symbols represent.
Mike Raymond
Bluffton
