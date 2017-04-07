Letter: What has happened to America?

What has happened to our once caring nation that strove to provide opportunity for all and help for those who struggled? Day after day it has become increasingly depressing and frustrating to read and listen to the hatred, condescension and sanctimony of conservatives, especially the religious right.
They hate the poor because their income is too low to pay taxes.
They hate students because they think too much and expect things to be better.
They hate the unemployed because they view them as lazy.
They hate equal rights for women because they don’t like the competition.
They hate the term white privilege because it causes them to reflect on who they are.
They are condescending to those they view as less than them (poor, unemployed, gay people, etc.).
They are condescending to anyone who does not have a closed mind as they do.
They are condescending to anyone who cares for others’ needs because that is being soft.
They are condescending to those who are liberal because liberals are too giving and inclusive.
They are sanctimonious about choice for women, but look the other way after a child is born.
They are sanctimonious about their achievements, but do not understand that others do not have the same opportunities.
They are sanctimonious about owning guns, but fail to analyze the carnage this has caused.
They are sanctimonious about their religious piety, but do not care to lend a helping hand to others.
How sad it is to be a conservative.
Richard Hammes
Hilton Head Island
