Letter: US needs universal health care

I have been fortunate to travel to many countries. Among them were Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and England. All of them are English-speaking with advanced economies. They also had universal health care for their citizens.
I am troubled because our advanced economy does not have single payer universal health care. I have always thought that the United States led the world in innovation, yet we do not obviously believe in being a country whose citizens have single payer universal health care.
I hope that any who agree will contact their representatives and senators.
Susan S. Hudgins
Hilton Head Island
