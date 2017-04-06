Letters to the Editor

April 6, 2017 3:37 PM

Letter: US needs universal health care

I have been fortunate to travel to many countries. Among them were Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and England. All of them are English-speaking with advanced economies. They also had universal health care for their citizens.

I am troubled because our advanced economy does not have single payer universal health care. I have always thought that the United States led the world in innovation, yet we do not obviously believe in being a country whose citizens have single payer universal health care.

I hope that any who agree will contact their representatives and senators.

Susan S. Hudgins

Hilton Head Island

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

The story behind the Heritage Plaid jackets

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos