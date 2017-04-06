Letter: TV stations overplaying the weather

We have weather every day. Most days it’s good, some days, not so good. I understand that the television stations feel they need to warn us properly. After the regular broadcast, it seems that periodic alerts would suffice.
I can also open my door or window and get a pretty good idea of what’s going on.
I feel the TV personalities are somewhat overdoing it this week. Pre-empting regular programming, including the national news, seems a little self-important, especially when there are multiple sources for the same information.
After several hours of dynamic warnings and radar images, the thunderstorms did arrive, although not of the intensity the repetitive warnings indicated. Meanwhile, I’ve missed the regular programming that got me to turn the TV on in the first place.
Wayne Wicker
Beaufort
