Letter: School board chair right on Whale Branch

Congratulations to the Beaufort County Board of Education and to its chair, Patricia Montgomery, for fulfilling a commitment made 17 years ago to Whale Branch Early College High School. At last, Whale Branch will join other schools in the system in having a performing arts center.
I applaud Montgomery’s leadership in making this issue a top priority and am proud she has addressed a campaign promise to focus on instruction at the classroom level.
Beaufort County is indeed fortunate to have a school board chair with the credentials and the experience Montgomery brings to this role. With her years as teacher, principal, guidance counselor, superintendent, and consultant to state and federal educators, she is eminently qualified to lead. I voted for her and thank her for her service.
Ann Seppenfield
Bluffton
Comments