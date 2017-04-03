Letter: What would really make America great

What makes America great? Opportunity, freedom, equality, justice. But is each of these “equal” for everyone? No.
It’s clear that not everyone has equal opportunity due to education, race, gender or economic resources. It is equally clear that not everyone receives equal justice in court because of lack of economic resources, and racial or class differences.
Freedom is a relative thing. It is relative to how many hours you have to work to feed your family, relative to your ability to own a vehicle, take a vacation, or speak your mind without fear.
One key to American greatness is education. But equal education for everyone in America is a myth. We have only to look at our own state to see striking differences in schools. Until every American receives a truly adequate education, there will continue to be unequal opportunity in America.
Another key is quality healthcare for all. Sick people are not free. A society that will not ensure the good health of its people cannot sustain greatness.
I believe that until all Americans fully embrace the concept of equality, we won’t enact equal education or equal healthcare for all. Until we see the brown man; the black woman; the poor, white single mother; or the gay student as equal to the wealthy, white, male CEO, we will never treat them with equal respect.
The president lives in a billionaire world. He thinks only they can make America “great again.” He is so, so wrong.
Cheryl Kanuck
Bluffton
Comments