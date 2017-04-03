Letter: Don’t go way of Roman Empire

The United States has an opportunity to follow the same path that derailed the Roman empire, and since no one reads history, we are probably destined for the same outcome. As an example: too many self-centered liberals have become intolerant of anyone who disagrees with their opinions, and consequently, our liberal partners are leading the nation on an ugly path to decay and self-destruction.
Sadly, liberals have chosen to disregard the constitutional rights of American citizens, and have decided to viciously disrupt the peaceful transfer of power from one party to another. They have made the “rule of law” a controversial item and have chosen stupidity and self-interest over truth and honesty.
The United States public chose, via the electoral process, a person who had the courage to implement policies to correct a failing economy, control political corruption, stymie the invasion of illegal migrants, and strengthen the country’s commitment to the Constitution. Thankfully, we finally have an “American” president.
Unfortunately, the efforts of the new government are hindered by a media that is too eager to publicize the actions of ill-informed agitators without regard for the opinions of decent, patriotic Americans. The elections demonstrated that many citizens were disgusted with the previous monarchy and desperately wanted a “people” president with the audacity to clean-out the Washington swamp.
Some realize that if we fail to learn from history, we will replicate Roman behavior, and will wind up with the same ending. According to Julius Caesar, “Experience is the teacher of all things.”
Clifton Jester
Bluffton
