Letter: Attacks unfounded on HH National

I am quite dismayed by the vicious attacks on the rights of private properties owners in Beaufort County. Specifically, the campaign to malign the owners of the Hilton Head National golf course, who are seeking to rezone their property for future development.
A great deal of misinformation has been shared by those who oppose it, including allegations of negative environmental impacts without providing any evidence. Their petition website even includes erroneous information as to whether governmental meeting locations have been changed, calling into question their accuracy.
Some have raised the stakes with personal attacks on the owners of the property, citing their net worth. Just when did it become obscene to work hard, build a business and become wealthy? Would those in opposition rather develop zoning codes based on one’s net worth or income?
Others who claim to be in the know, state the owners will “flip” the property after it has been zoned. So what? That is their right, isn’t it? Are they promoting custom zoning agreements for individuals? That will breed nothing but cronyism and discrimination.
Finally, it pains me to see conservatives turn their back on their principles and fall in line with the “Not In My Back Yard” crowd. Conservatives cherish freedom and the rights of private property owners to develop their land. Often those developmental rights can be inconvenient for those affected by them. However, being a conservative is rarely convenient. It asks for a greater commitment to freedom and our principles. It may be inconvenient but it is priceless.
Joseph Iaco
Okatie
