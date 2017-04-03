Letter: Development out of control

The proposal on the table for Bluffton’s Hilton Head National redevelopment project is frightening for many reasons already submitted by numerous readers.
A convention center? As a retired convention manager who handled small and large events all over the country, I identified with the comment that basically asked what exactly would draw a group to a facility in Bluffton.
We, like many other “transplants,” chose this area for its many alluring aspects, i.e. quaintness, charm, eclectic/small-town feel, attractive neighborhood communities, unburdened roads.
I so agree with Bluffton Town Council member Fred Hamilton’s comment in the Feb. 9 article: “I don’t want to be Myrtle Beach. I don’t want to be Savannah. I don’t want to be Charleston.”
I echo Bluffton Town Council member Harry Lutz’s statement: “I’m concerned with the quality of life that I moved here for ...” and Beaufort County Council member Jerry Stewart’s comment, “We are not doing smart development in southern Beaufort County.”
It’s astounding to see the massive changes in the area in the three years we’ve lived here. We cannot fathom what a nightmare will ensue traffic-wise if the proposal goes through in any way, shape or form.
The irony of it all continues with the latest news that a joint resolution with Bluffton and Hilton Head Island has been passed highlighting the “urgency” of addressing traffic congestion on the U.S. 278 gateway corridor, including the Hilton Head bridges.
How could anyone possibly be contemplating adding to the traffic/commute time issues with the proposed redevelopment project?
Barbara Costa
Bluffton
