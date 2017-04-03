Letter: Rotten system explains a lot

Thank you for your excellent editorial on Sunday, “First fix the highway governance problem.” I think many people probably didn’t understand what was going on — now they do.
I think the same concept — that is, a rotten system — probably accounts for the fiasco of non-development of the Port of Port Royal for all these years as decision-making about the sale was in the hands of a few and they did what was good for their pockets.
I love it when the small guys speak out and do it well — in this case, your editorial. Hooray!
Donna Starkey
Beaufort
Comments