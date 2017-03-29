Letter: Finish the job at intersection

The semi-recent traffic pattern transition at the corner of Bluffton Parkway and Buckwalter Parkway is still not being observed by many.
It went from one left-turn lane when turning from Bluffton Parkway onto Buckwalter to both lanes being designated as turning lanes, with the right lane being for vehicles turning left or going straight.
However, lines have not been painted, and on a weekly basis I witness people turning from the left-turn lane to the right lane on Buckwalter. Several times, I have nearly been sideswiped when turning using the right lane, and people have turned from the left into the right lane.
The county needs to paint guidelines through the intersection for the left lane so that accidents can be avoided. I’m amazed there hasn’t been a collision there yet.
Erinn McNulty
Bluffton
