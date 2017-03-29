Letter: Missed opportunity by Democrats

The victory of Donald Trump in 2016 presented the Democratic Party with two options.
Option 1: Acknowledge that Hillary Clinton conducted a poor campaign. She was not seen as trustworthy by some, while other voters were looking for change from the past eight years. This approach would have enabled the party to focus its resources on putting forth an agenda, in contrast to that of President Donald Trump, for moving America forward.
Option 2: Recoil in shock, frustration, and disbelief that Clinton lost, and marshal all available resources to prove the illegitimacy of the newly elected president.
Option 2 was adopted, and support was provided to the Green Party presidential candidate in her effort to conduct recounts in key swing states. No irregularities were discovered. This was followed by blaming the Electoral College for Clinton’s defeat although Trump received the electoral votes of 31 states and enjoyed a significant majority of votes overall in the Electoral College.
Democrats are now hoping an investigation will reveal collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign. To date, no verifiable link has been identified, notwithstanding the daily rhetoric from the liberal media supporting the conspiracy charges.
If no incriminating evidence is found, will the Democratic Party apologize to its base for the lost opportunity, from the beginning of the year, to distinguish its vision for America from that of Trump, or continue on a mission to destroy the Trump presidency?
Robert Green
Hilton Head Island
