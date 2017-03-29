Letter: More must be part of solution

America is in a serious state of polarization, a nation divided.
Division and disagreement permeates all areas of our society, including education, healthcare, race, international relations, sexual orientation, immigration, climate change, etc.
A study by the Pew Research Center found that both the general public and elected officials — Democrats and Republicans — are further apart ideologically then at any point in history. Mutual mistrust, cynicism of motives and outright vindictiveness abound.
A large number of individuals in our society now have an uncompromising mindset, creating negative bias that favors the status quo, undermining practices of mutual respect, essential for a robust, democratic process going forward.
A upenn.edu study found, “The mindset of political compromise currently is difficult to achieve in American democracy, even though no one doubts it is necessary.”
Foundational Research.org presented a paper entitled “Cooperation Through Compromise,” indicating few problems are resolved without negotiation and compromise. Negotiation and compromise can only come from agreeing to sit down with an open mind and a positive attitude and talk about the issues with those you disagree.
So, what can you and I do as citizens? We must encourage coming together to resolve these challenging issues. As individuals and as a country, we must return to a time of constructiveness and inclusiveness, using a common-sense approach while listening and considering other points of view.
You either have to be part of the solution or you are part of the problem. Which are you?
Earle Everett
Moss Creek
