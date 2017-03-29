Letter: Schools must show the money

Let’s review the background of the Whale Branch Early College High School. It was originally approved in a referendum by the voters of Beaufort County in 2000. Then it experienced long delays in picking a location. Finally the school board, under the strong leadership of Fred Washington Jr., approved it 9-2. I was one of the nine voting to proceed.
Never did I hear anyone mention that this school did not have an adequate gym or arts center when the gymnasium was added to the referendum last year. The voters didn’t buy the board’s (really the superintendent’s) messy referendums.
The school board just approved the Whale Branch gym and arts center for about $17 million to be funded with “8 percent” money, which does not require voter approval. I support making Whale Branch facilities equal to other high schools, but the public should have long known about the inadequate gym and performing arts center.
The proper funding would have been with a referendum. That likely wouldn’t work because the superintendent would load it with foolish items like an extra $100 million or so without any specific use. Of course, maybe he learned his lesson that you can’t fool the voters of Beaufort County.
The school district needs to rapidly furnish the public with a budget for “8 percent” funds to show they have money for major maintenance items such as roof and air conditioning replacements. These are a must.
Jim Bequette
St. Helena Island
