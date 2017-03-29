Letter: What does Trump mean?

After having the proposed “repeal and replace” legislation pulled before the vote on it in the House, President Donald Trump said, “I think the losers are (House Minority Leader) Nancy Pelosi and (Senator) Chuck Schumer ...”
Obviously, he didn’t blame himself or his administration, to include Vice President Mike Pence, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, Speaker Paul Ryan, or Reps. Kevin McCarthy or Steven Scalise, for their inability to structure a bill that could get the votes of 90 percent of the Republican House members.
Then Trump finished his strange statement with “... because now they own Obamacare — they own it, 100 percent own it.”
Since the Affordable Care Act became the law of the land in 2010, the Republican-controlled House has, almost 60 times, passed legislation to “repeal Obamacare” and shoved the legislation onto the Senate where it never got a vote. Now when there is every reason to believe that the Republican-controlled Senate would be able to vote on a bill, get it through a conference committee, and onto the Republican president for his signature, the Republicans could not get their act together and structure “winning” legislation.
As I see it, based on history, only the Democrats have ever “owned Obamacare” or wanted to do so. What does Trump mean by this statement?
Michael F. Vezeau
Sun City Hilton Head
